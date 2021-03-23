Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerDrive Charger $15 (50% off), more

SideDeal is currently offering the Anker PowerDrive 50W 5-Port Car Charger for *$15 shipped*. Normally fetching $30, like you’ll pay at Walmart right now, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and matches the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Delivering five USB-A outlets to your car, Anker’s PowerDrive charger arrives as a versatile way to refuel devices while on-the-road. Whether you’re looking to secure some peace of mind for any upcoming road trips to ensure you can top off all of the family’s devices or just need some extra ports for the dash cam and other in-car accessories, this is worth a look. Reviews are light on this model, but other Anker PowerDrive chargers are highly-rated at Amazon.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Anker Gold Box takes up to *36% off* 3-in-1 charging stations, Qi pads, more from* $20*

· Aukey Omnia Mini 20W Charger bundle: *$13* (Reg. $27) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· Ainope USB C-Car Charger: *$8 *(Reg. $17) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon + code *QXZLPNKH*

· Philips Hue outdoor lights see rare discounts: Pathway lamps, lightstrips, more from *$80*

· Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker: *$40* (Reg. $50) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· Save up to 43% on Cube item finders on sale from *$16*, today only

· RAVPower 2-Port 65W GaN Charger: *$27* (Reg. $40) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· Aukey Air Vent Car Mount: *$11* (Reg. $17) | Amazon



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Xcentz 48W 5-Port Charging Station: *$21* (Reg. $25) | Amazon

· RAVPower 48W USB-C Car Charger: *$15* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· Mpow Air Vent Car Mount: *$7* (Reg. $14) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger: *$7* (Reg. $10) | Amazon

· Aukey Wireless Sport Earbuds:* $15* (Reg. $30) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



more…