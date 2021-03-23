Get in the OLED game at $500 off: LG 55-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K TV now $1,097 shipped

Today only, B&H is offering the LG BXPUA 55-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for *$1,096.99 shipped*. Regularly up to $1,597 at B&H, this model fetches $1,297 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $1,197. Today’s offer is over $500 off the regular price tag, $200 under the next best listing, and the lowest we can find. This is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV (2160p resolution) with Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, this one also carries the α7 Gen 3 Processor, OLED pixels, NVIDIA G-Sync for gaming, and plenty of connectivity: four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. This 2020 model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.



