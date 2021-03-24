9to5Toys Daily: March 24, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch, iPhone 11 Pro, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.



-Top deals:-



· New 2021 lows arrive on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at up to $80 off

· Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at the lowest prices yet

· Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale with AirPods Pro, ecobee thermostats, more



more…