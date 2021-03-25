This Amazon-made gaming desk has a monitor stand, headphone holder, more: $85 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Desk for *$85.20 shipped*. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you like to game while seated at your desk, this Amazon-made desk could have your name written all over it. Not only does it feature a built-in cup holder, but also dedicated compartments for controllers, headphones, and the list goes on. Once set up it will span 51 by 23.4 by 35.8 inches. The integrated monitor stand is ready to uphold a 32-inch display. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



