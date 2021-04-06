There was a time when Yahoo Answers was the go-to destination for anyone who wanted to get support on a specific topic, but just like Yahoo itself, this service gradually lost ground, eventually become a land that few people know it still exists. And as it turns out, the number of users still accessing Yahoo Answers these days is incredibly small, so the parent company took the obvious decision and decided to discontinue the service. Yahoo Answers will go offline on May 4, according to Yahoo itself, so all links on the questions and answers platforms will just point users to the main Yahoo homepage. Posting to be locked as soon as this month If you still have data stored on Yahoo Answers, you can retrieve it by June 30. “Your Yahoo Answers data download will return all user-generated content including your Questions list, Questions, Answers list, Answers, and any images. You won't be able to download other users' content, questions, or answers. ...Full Article
Yahoo Officially Kills Off Yahoo Answers
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Yahoo Answers to end as Trump fans see plot to “silence conservatives”
Ars Technica
"Should Trump buy Yahoo to prevent Answers from being shut down?" user asks.
-
Yahoo Answers is shutting down - here are 10 of the best questions ever asked
Sky News
-
Of course Yahoo Answers is shutting down — just look at its vile ‘trending’ section
The Next Web
-
RIP Yahoo Answers, It Died As It Lived: Needlessly and Stupidly
Upworthy
-
Yahoo Answers Shutting Down May 4
WebProNews
You might like
More coverage
Extra Extra: COVID Scolds Take Aim At Vaccinated People
Gothamist
Because Republicans are bad for democracy, check out today's end-of-day links: RIP Yahoo Answers, COVID vaccination scolding,..
-
Yahoo! Answers! will! be! wiped! from! the! internet! next! month!
The Register
-
Yahoo Answers is shutting down after 16 years. Here's how users can download old data.
USATODAY.com
-
Yahoo Answers is shutting down
Mashable
-
After more than 15 years, Yahoo Answers is shutting down for good next month
9to5Mac