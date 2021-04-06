Yahoo Officially Kills Off Yahoo Answers

There was a time when Yahoo Answers was the go-to destination for anyone who wanted to get support on a specific topic, but just like Yahoo itself, this service gradually lost ground, eventually become a land that few people know it still exists. And as it turns out, the number of users still accessing Yahoo Answers these days is incredibly small, so the parent company took the obvious decision and decided to discontinue the service. Yahoo Answers will go offline on May 4, according to Yahoo itself, so all links on the questions and answers platforms will just point users to the main Yahoo homepage. Posting to be locked as soon as this month If you still have data stored on Yahoo Answers, you can retrieve it by June 30. “Your Yahoo Answers data download will return all user-generated content including your Questions list, Questions, Answers list, Answers, and any images. You won't be able to download other users' content, questions, or answers. ...