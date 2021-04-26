Apple Music launches more than 100 city-focused music charts

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is coming to a city near you — the streaming service has launched daily music charts focused on particular cities around the world, including New York City, Tokyo and Lagos.



The streaming service unveiled City Charts on Monday for more than 100 cities, and the Top 25 songs on each local chart are based on the number of plays in the particular city.



More than 25 of the new City Charts are based in North America, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Miami, San Francisco, Honolulu, Toronto, Vancouver and San Juan, Puerto Rico.



In Europe, City Charts will be available in Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Rome, Madrid, London and more cities.



City Charts will also launch in Africa (Nairobi, Johannesburg); Asia (Seoul, Bangkok, Manila); Latin America (Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá); and the Middle East (Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Dubai).



Apple Music also has music charts that track song and album plays globally.