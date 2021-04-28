Save $105 on Michael Kors 5E Smartwatches for Mother’s Day, now $245 (Amazon all-time low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Michael Kors Women’s Gen 5E 43mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for *$245 shipped* in all three colorways. Regularly $350, and currently fetching as much at Macy’s, today’s offer is $105 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Not only is this potentially a great Mother’s Day gift, but it’s also one of those smartwatches that actually looks like a fashionable, designer timepiece on your wrist. Compatible with the Wear OS app on both Android and iOS devices, it provides wrist-mounted notifications from your smart device, an always-on display with thousands of watch faces, and even some light fitness tracking (“activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more”). Other features include a 24 hour+ multi-day extended battery mode, the magnetic charger, and a 50-minute fast charge to bring the battery back to 80%. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



more…