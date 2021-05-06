Eddie Bauer offers casual summer styles from $15 + extra 50% off clearance for Mother’s Day

Eddie Bauer Flash Sale offers casual summer styles from *$15*. Prices are as marked. Plus, you can save an *extra 50% off *clearance with promo code *MAY50* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Slub Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to *$15*. For comparison, this t-shirt is regularly priced at $35. This style is available in four color options and is lightweight, which is great for warm weather. It will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because of how versatile it is. You can easily pair it with jeans, shorts, joggers, khakis, and more. Plus, it can be layered during cooler weather as well. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.



more…