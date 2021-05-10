Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order
We first heard about Mass Effect: Legendary Edition back in February. With fresh information being released over the past few months, the game is set to launch on console and PC this Friday. Featuring brand-new 4K visuals, enhanced performance, and HDR, there’s quite a bit to explore in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the game and where you can pre-order it.
