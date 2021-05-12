NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Is Headed Home With a Huge Asteroid Sample

ExtremeTech

Most robotic missions are a one-way affair, but OSIRIS-REx wasn't going to an asteroid just to look around. It grabbed a souvenir in the form of about 2 pounds of regolith, and scientists on Earth can't wait to get their hands on it.

