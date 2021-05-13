TESLA CEO Elon Musk suspends the use of Bitcoin in purchasing its electric vehicles and will only resume its transaction if its mining shifts to more sustainable energy.Full Article
Elon Musk Says TESLA Will No Longer Accept Bitcoin for Vehicle Purchases
