Apple’s 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB returns to Amazon low at $199 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for *$899.99 shipped*. An extra $99 discount applies at checkout, taking $199 off the usual pricing, and matching the Amazon low. Centered on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the 2020 iPad Pro features a 12-Z bionic chip with octa-core graphics to outperform even some higher-end laptops and PCs. It’s fully compatible with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, with up to 10-hours of battery life, Face ID, and a 12MP wide-angle camera with 4K video capability. You’ll find USB-C connectivity instead of the latest Thunderbolt port, but to make sure this model is right for you, we recommend checking out our hands-on review for a closer look, then see below for more.



