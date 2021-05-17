Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to elevate your beachside best

Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to elevate your beachside best

9to5Toys

Published

Summer is fast approaching and with it comes a smorgasbord of fresh styles. And if nautical nonsense be something you wish, you’ll love Vans’ latest announcement: the S21 SpongeBob SquarePants collection. And don’t worry, there’s plenty more to be seen than just a Bikini Bottom. We’re seeing custom sneakers, pullovers, tanks and tees to round out your beachside best. This collection is packed with summer looks like a busload of sardines, so hit the jump to find out how to cop the summer’s hash-slinging, mash-flinging, flash-springingest styles. That is, if yer ready, kids?

more…

Full Article