Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to elevate your beachside best

Summer is fast approaching and with it comes a smorgasbord of fresh styles. And if nautical nonsense be something you wish, you’ll love Vans’ latest announcement: the S21 SpongeBob SquarePants collection. And don’t worry, there’s plenty more to be seen than just a Bikini Bottom. We’re seeing custom sneakers, pullovers, tanks and tees to round out your beachside best. This collection is packed with summer looks like a busload of sardines, so hit the jump to find out how to cop the summer’s hash-slinging, mash-flinging, flash-springingest styles. That is, if yer ready, kids?



