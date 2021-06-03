Save up to $231 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at the second-best prices yet from $499

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S7+ 256GB for *$699 shipped*. Normally fetching $930, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats the competing Amazon discount by $172, and comes within $17 of the all-time low. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,200 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.



