Jeff Bezos is Going to Space, Another Seat in the Rocket is Available for Bidding

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is scheduled to join Blue Origin's first commercial flight into outer space with his brother Mark. The company is also auctioning one of the flight's seats to the public and is turning heads for the first tourism flight into space.

