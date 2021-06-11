Microsoft Drops a New Windows 11 Teaser Ahead of Official Launch

June 24 is the day when Microsoft is expected to release the biggest Windows announcement in a long time, as the company could take the wraps off the all-new Windows 11. And while Microsoft itself has remained tight-lipped on what it plans to announce at the show, the company has actually been pretty active when it comes to teasers that suggest the reveal of Windows 11 is indeed on the agenda. And the most recent hint that Windows 11 is just around the corner is a video published on YouTube by the official Windows account. The video is a slo-fi remix of Windows startup sounds, with Microsoft explaining that all sounds have been slowed down by 4,000 times to create a relaxing audio piece that you should listen to at any time during the day or night. Windows 11 announcement on June 24 The video is exactly 11 minutes long, and this is likely a hint that Windows 11 itself could also come with a startup sound. Microsoft has given up on implementing s...