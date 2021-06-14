Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance from $12: Jeans, t-shirts, more

The Levi’s Flash Sale is live and offering an* extra 40% off* clearance items with promo code* FLASH40 *at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on t-shirts, jeans, shorts, joggers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to* $37 *and originally sold for $88. The taper hem is flattering and can easily be rolled to show off your summer kicks, however this style can be worn throughout any season. You can choose from two denim wash colors and they’re also infused with stretch to promote mobility. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.



