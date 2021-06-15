AT&T and Palo Alto get edgy with a new managed solution

Network and security management is increasingly complex thanks to remote access and greater numbers of concurrent users. With their new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering, AT&T along with Palo Alto Networks delivers an integrated solution bringing together software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology, security capabilities and fiber-based network connectivity. AT&T SASE with Palo Alto Networks helps businesses optimize their network performance at the edge while at the same time securely connecting remote users directly to the internet to surf the web or access cloud-based applications without having to send traffic back to the data center. Visibility is centralised across… [Continue Reading]