Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale with ‘hundreds’ of titles marked down

It’s now time for the Nintendo E3 2021 game sale. The iconic game publisher just wrapped up its E3 presentation with the first gameplay footage of the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel (it releases in 2022), the new 2D Metroid Dread game, and much more. But now it’s time for today’s massive Nintendo E3 2021 game sale with “hundreds of titles” marked down to fill out your Switch library for the summer. Be sure to take advance of this Nintendo Switch Online deal and then head below for the Nintendo E3 2021 game sale.



more…