Samsung’s QLED 4K UHD HDR Quantum Smart TV with Google Assistant now $1,000 off

Today only, B&H is offering the 75-inch Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for *$1,797.99 shipped*. Regularly $2,698 at Amazon, where it has never dropped below $2,100, this one sells for $2,700 at Best Buy and is now more than $1,000 off at B&H. This is a 75-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with an anti-glare treatment and the Quantum processor that “uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.” Direct access to all the best streaming services, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, and a 120Hz are joined by Apple’s AirPlay 2, four HDMI inputs, two USB jacks, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ethernet and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



