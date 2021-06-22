AMD Adds Support for Radeon RX 6800M Graphics Card - Get Adrenalin 21.6.1

AMD has just released a new version of its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Graphics driver, namely the 21.6.1 (21.20.01.14) package, which implements support for Radeon RX 6800M cards, as well as for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) for select titles. In addition to that, the current release also includes support for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, improves performance in Destiny 2 on some Radeon Graphics products, fixes Anno 1800 crashes, and resolves a Ray Tracing issue seen when running Ring of Elysium on DirectX12. Moreover, AMD promises that Radeon FreeSync won’t get locked and cause poor performance or stuttering upon closing a game, its cleanup utility will avoid chipset/RAID installer-related folders/registries, and the User Experience Program Master service will have a lower CPU utilization. Still, the current update might experience a few problems with Radeon VII, RX Vega, RX 5000, and RX 6000 series GPUs, when playing Resident Evil Village, as wel...