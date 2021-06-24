Microsoft Officially Announces Windows 11

Microsoft used today’s Windows event to officially announce the new Windows 11, the highly anticipated Windows 10 successor that came pretty much out of nowhere. While Windows 10 was supposed to be the last Windows version, pretty much because the operating system migrated to Windows as a Service, Microsoft has changed plans so instead of rolling out another Windows 10 feature update in the fall, the company will therefore come up with Windows 11. Microsoft says in its announcement that Windows 11 “is designed to bring you closer to what you love,” so naturally, it will include several major improvements. Coming in the fall of this year The most notable is the addition of a new Start menu and taskbar design borrowed from Windows 10X. The Start menu will therefore be centered, and so will be the taskbar icons. “We’ve simplified the design and user experience to empower your productivity and inspire your creativity. It’s modern, fresh, clean and b...