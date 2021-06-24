Windows 11 is projected to land later this year, and one of the most important tidbits is that it’ll be offered as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 devices. While the Redmond-based software giant hasn’t detailed this eligible tidbit, it’s pretty clear that devices already running Windows 10 should have no problem handling Windows 11. So the big question is what computers will be able to run Windows 11 when the new OS goes live? As it turns out, the system requirements for Windows 11 wouldn’t change too much, with Microsoft’s official details showcasing that you’ll need at least 64GB of storage to install the OS, 4GB of RAM, and a processor that’s at least 1 GHz or faster. Here are the system requirements for Windows 11: Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC). RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB) or greater. Storage: 64 GB or greater available storage is required t...Full Article
Windows 11 System Requirements
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Best Windows 10 apps this week
betanews
Four-hundred-forty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10..
-
How to check if your PC can run Windows 11 right now
betanews
-
Microsoft Windows 11 update: Check system requirements for installation, new features, and more
Indian Express
-
Microsoft won't allow many older Surface devices to upgrade to Windows 11
PC World
-
This is what your PC will need to run Windows 11
PC World
More coverage
Windows 11 Running Like a Charm on Old Hardware
Softpedia
The Windows 11 build that got leaked earlier today is a great opportunity not only to find out what’s coming in the next..
-
Microsoft Windows 11 revealed with dramatic increase in system requirements
AppleInsider
-
These are the updated hardware requirements for Windows 11
betanews
-
Windows 11 System Requirements: What Hardware Do You Need?
Fossbytes
-
Qatar to provide one million COVID-19 vaccine for fans attending 2022 FIFA World Cup
MENAFN.com