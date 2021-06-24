Windows 11 System Requirements

Windows 11 is projected to land later this year, and one of the most important tidbits is that it’ll be offered as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 devices. While the Redmond-based software giant hasn’t detailed this eligible tidbit, it’s pretty clear that devices already running Windows 10 should have no problem handling Windows 11. So the big question is what computers will be able to run Windows 11 when the new OS goes live? As it turns out, the system requirements for Windows 11 wouldn’t change too much, with Microsoft’s official details showcasing that you’ll need at least 64GB of storage to install the OS, 4GB of RAM, and a processor that’s at least 1 GHz or faster. Here are the system requirements for Windows 11: Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC). RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB) or greater. Storage: 64 GB or greater available storage is required t...