Microsoft’s CEO Says Windows 11 Is the Beginning of a Windows Revolution

Microsoft officially announced Windows 11 as the successor to Windows 10 at a time when everybody expected a new feature update, and needless to say, this new operating system comes with plenty of improvements in all the key areas. From UI to features, apps, and Android support, Windows 11 feels like a completely new operating system despite obviously being an evolved version of Windows 10. But CEO Satya Nadella says Windows 11 is just the beginning of a Windows revolution, explaining that greater things are already on their way. Of course, no specifics have been provided, but it’s pretty clear Microsoft wants Windows 11 to target every device and every user out there. “This is the first version of a new era of Windows. We’re building for the next decade and beyond. And when I reflect on those chapters to come, I’m reminded of an analogy from a 19th century philosopher who compared creators to objects in our Solar System. He wrote about meteors that flash but fade...