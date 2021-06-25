Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

We’re back to close out the week with the latest batch of New Green Deals for you to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at a deal on how you can get rid of two gas-powered lawn tools in your garage for better electric ones at $50 off. Plus, there’s discounts on smart thermostats and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…