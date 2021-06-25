Bring Alexa support to your home security with 54% off wansview’s 1080p outdoor cam from $18

wansview (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Outdoor Smart Security Camera for *$17.99 Prime shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for around $40, but currently down to $30, today’s deal undercuts our last mention for the all-time low at 54% off. Wansivew’s outdoor camera is equipped with a 2MP lens for 1080p streaming and filming, with night vision up to 20-meters. You can check in on your home and property from your smartphone or any Alexa-enabled device with a screen, like the Echo Show or Fire TV. And with motion detection alerts, you’ll be the first to know if someone wanders on site. The entire apparatus is IP66 waterproof, so these cameras will keep shooting come rain, snow, or temperatures up to 104-degree Fahrenheit. Currently rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 customers. See more below.



