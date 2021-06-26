You're not going to get a Windows 11 upgrade until next year

You've probably noticed that there has been an absolute glut of Windows 11 news in recent days. After Microsoft officially announced the upcoming version of its operating system, there has been excitement, analysis, disappointment, leaks, and much more. And today, Microsoft has delivered some bad news. While Windows 11 is being released later this year, if you're currently running Windows 10, you're going to have to wait until 2022 to get your free upgrade. See also: Windows 11 is borrowing ideas from PowerToys Windows 11's Android app support is not as disappointing as you might think Windows 11 is only… [Continue Reading]