Windows 11 Now Offers an Estimate of How Long It Takes to Install Updates

The first Windows 11 preview build includes a new Windows Update feature that lets you know how long you’ll stay offline when rebooting the computer to install updates. In other words, whenever there’s a new update for your device and you are prompted to restart the computer in order to complete the installation, you should now see an estimate of how long it’ll take until you’re booted back to the desktop both in Windows Update and in the power options menu right in the Start menu. As you can see in the screenshots here, the estimate shows up next to the relevant power options, including restart and shut down, which typically triggers the installation of downloaded updates. As for how accurate the estimate really is, this is hard to say, though I believe these figures are based on the actual performance of the system. However, in my case, the update installation was completed in less than one minute, whereas Windows 11 estimated it would take up to 5 minutes for t...