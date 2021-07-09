Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack $13 (Save 35%), more

NiceTop (96% positive feedback) via Amazon currently offers a 2-pack of LISEN MFi Braided Nylon Lightning Cables for *$13.59 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer undercutting our previous mention by $3 in order to mark a new all-time low. With durable braided nylon designs, this 2-pack of Lightning cables will refresh those aging chargers in your setup with a pair of MFi offerings. Not to mention, the 6.6-foot length will give you some extra slack for refueling from the couch or anywhere else that’s not immediately next to the wall. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Anker heads into weekend with discount iPhone and Android essentials from* $11*

· Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mount: *$27* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· Temdan iPhone 11 Clear Case: *$2 *(Reg. $11) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon + code *NNMGEUU6*



· CHOETECH 10W Qi Car Mount: $10 (Reg. $15) | Walmart

· Clip Spigen’s Valentinus AirTags Case onto your keychain at *$15* (Save 25%)

· Bugani 50W Bluetooth Speaker: *$36* (Reg. $90) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon + code *5BIG25SF*



· PONKET 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Station: *$39* (Reg. $46) | Amazon

· Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro with an OtterBox + PopSocket case at *$20* (Save 43%)



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Bakel Magnetic Phone Mount: *$6.50* (Reg. $13) | Amazon



· w/ code *50QIAFLL*



· Bose Headphones 700 fall to *$237 *(Orig. $399) in latest cert. refurb eBay sale, more

· Spigen Core Armor iPhone 12 mini Case: *$8* (Reg. $20) | eBay

· POWERADD Pilot Pro 23000mAh Power Bank: *$42* (Reg. $92) | Amazon

· Score a 2-pack of Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Stands from *$29* (Up to 25% off)

· Insignia In-Wall USB Outlet: *$20* (Reg. $30) | eBay

· Amazon Basics USB-C to Lightning Cable: *$13* (Reg. $16) | Amazon

· POWERADD Power Strip w/ USB-A Hub: *$18* (Reg. $23) | Amazon

· Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds drop to *$52 *+ more from *$13.50*



more…