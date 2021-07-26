Assassin's Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris DLC Drops on August 12

Ubisoft revealed the second major expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, The Siege of Paris launches on August 12. The new DLC includes an all-new soundtrack composed by violinist and composer Stephanie Economou (Mulan, Jupiter's Legacy, The Martian). As the name suggests, The Siege of Paris expansion takes players to France, as Eivor must now conquer new lands, battle new enemies, and build new alliances. A new region, Francia, will be added to the game, along with new quests, new weapons, gear, skills, and abilities. Obviously, The Siege of Paris is included with the Season Pass, but the expansion will also be available as a separate purchase on all platforms. Not much else about the upcoming DLC has been revealed, but we're waiting for Ubisoft to return with more details in the coming days. In the same pie...