Windows 11 already accounts for more Windows installations than you might expect

Windows 11 has not even been officially released, but it is already installed on a surprising number of PCs. The level of interest in the latest version of Microsoft's operating system is such that large numbers of people are taking advantage of the Windows Insider program to try out the preview builds ahead of the launch. The latest Windows usage figures from AdDuplex include Windows 11, and they make for interesting reading.