Experts feel that while criminal ransomware attacks from Russia have rattled the United States, they are not particularly beneficial to Russian President Vladimir Putin either, according to Government Technology. With the right political push, this form of cybercrime may be brought under control. The Russian ransomware attacks that have tormented the United States may have found a balance in foreign policy, resulting in actual progress on the global market in the future. Russian cybercrime has been linked to attacks on the information technology management company Kaseya, the meatpacking company JB...