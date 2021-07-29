Kill All the Old Gods in Eldest Souls, Out Today on PC and Consoles

Eldest Souls, the souls-like boss rush indie game that promises to rock your world is finally here. Developed by Fallen Flag Studio, Eldest Souls is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) for just $19.99 USD. Dark Souls fans will be happy to know that developer Fallen Flag Studios promises that their game features ferociously difficult combat that pits only the bravest of players through a series of intricately designed boss battles where every moment counts. If you're not into fast-paced combat, then Eldest Souls is certainly not for you. Graphics-wise, the game is framed by an arresting, thematic pixel-art style, dripping in gorgeous 16-bit attention-to-detail. Eldest Souls is set in the vast, labyrinthine Citadel, teeming with vindictive deities who have unleashed a devastating Desolation upon the world. Players will be a...