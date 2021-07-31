The Most Anticipated Game Releases of August 2021

Despite the delays announced this week (Kena: Bridge of Spirits and SkateBIRD), there are still a bunch of other interesting indies launching next month. Apart from Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and New World, there aren't any AAA games coming out in August, but that doesn't mean that we can't have a great time playing some of the smaller titles. One of the first interesting games releasing next month is Grime, a fast and unforgiving action-adventure RPG set to launch on August 2 on PC and Google Stadia. If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you'll be happy to know that you'll get Hunter’s Arena: Legends on August 3, a game that combines RPG, MOBA, and battle royale elements. Aside from PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Hunter’s Arena: Legends will also be released on PC (via Steam. On the same day, we have two other games coming out: The Ramp (PC) and In Sound Mind (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch). Next in line is Dodgeball Academia ...