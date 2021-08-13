9to5Mac Happy Hour 342: iPhone 13 video features, Apple in the living room, more on iCloud Child Safety

This week on Happy Hour, Benjamin and Zac follow up on the iCloud Child Safety backlash and look forward to the iPhone 13 with new reports from Bloomberg about expected new video and photo features. Plus, a wacky way to reset AirPods in iOS 15 and the state of Apple’s presence in the home.



