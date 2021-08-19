Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ProCam 8, Tiny Dentist, Mars Info, more

It is now time to gather up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Alongside today’s *$199* price drop on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and this Apple TV 4K deal, we are now ready to collect this morning’s most notable game and app deals from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like ProCam 8, Tiny Dentist, Mars Info, Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.



more…