Latest Ring Alarm systems with bundled Echo Dots on sale from $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now closing out the week by launching a sale on its latest Ring Alarm smart home security systems starting at *$159.99 shipped* for the 5-piece kit with a bundled Echo Dot. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer delivers the second-best price of the year with 20% in savings. Delivering the most up to date version of Ring’s smart home security offerings, the new Alarm system packs five different essential accessories centered around the siren hub. That’s supplemented by a keypad, range, extender, contact sensor, and motion detector for keeping tabs on your home, and new additions like one-touch buttons for summoning medical or fire assistance round out the package alongside mainstays like Alexa support. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.



more…