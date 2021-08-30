23andMe ancestry DNA test kits up to 35% off at Amazon, deals now starting from $79

We are now tracking a series of notable deals on the popular 23andMe ancestry DNA test kits at up to *35% off *the going rates. Over on the official Woot Amazon store, you can score the standard 23andMe Ancestry + Traits test kit for *$79 shipped*. Regularly $100 or so, this is 20% off the going rate, and matching the lowest we have tracked all year at Amazon. Sourcing over 2,000 regions across the globe, this test kit will trace your lineage back as far as possible to tell you where you’re genetics come from and to help build out your family tree. It also optionally offers up details on living relatives and dives into the genetic traits that make you who you are, with no hidden fees attached. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers and you’ll find the more advanced 23andMe test kits on sale below.



more…