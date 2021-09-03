Microsoft Releases a New Windows 11 Loading Animation

The work on Windows 11 continues, despite Microsoft planning to begin the public rollout on October 5, and the latest Dev build comes with some pretty important changes going forward. For example, there’s a new progressing ring animation that replaces the old animated circle of dots, with Microsoft explaining that it’s planning to make this change available in other parts of the operating system as well. Worth knowing, however, is that updates being tested in the Dev channel may not necessarily be part of Windows 11 at launch, as the current builds available in the Beta channels are the ones with an increased likelihood of being promoted to production devices. Improved notifications appearance In addition, Windows 11 build 22449 also introduces acrylic background for notifications, as well as an updated animation in the notification introducing you to Windows Hello if this feature is yet to be configured. Microsoft says it has also changed the d...