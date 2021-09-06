Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Event takes *up to 50% off *top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, Under Armour, Saucony, adidas, New Balance, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Nike Dri-FIT Hybrid 10.5-inch Golf Shorts that are currently marked down to* $39* and originally sold for $65. The salmon color is also a great option for the end of summer and pairs nicely with all of your golf polos, t-shirts, sweaters, pullovers, and more. The stretch infused fabric is also nice for your golf swing and its sweat-wicking as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



more…