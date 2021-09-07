iPhone 12 sees pre-paid discount with a bundled $200 Mastercard at $600 ($999 value)

Visible Wireless is currently offering an unlocked pre-paid iPhone 12 64GB bundled with a $200 Mastercard gift card for *$600 shipped*. Normally you’d pay $799 for the handset alone, with the added promotion bringing the total savings up to $399. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock-in the sale.



With Apple’s annual September event likely right around the corner, it won’t be long before we get a first look at the iPhone 13. In the meantime, this price cut delivers a notable chance to score one of the most enticing offers yet on Apple’s latest release. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivty, and A14 Bionic processor. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



