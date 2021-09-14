Windows 11 Running Natively on Apple Silicon Not a Supported Scenario

Microsoft is getting ready to roll out the new Windows 11 operating system, and naturally, some people are hoping to install it on their Macs, not necessarily using Parallels emulation but as a native OS. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft says that Windows 11 running on the M1 chip isn’t a supported scenario, according to a report from The Register, despite the operating system still supporting Apple Silicon via emulation software. Apple launched the M1 chip with much fanfare the last fall, and now rumor has it the company is getting ready to release the M1X update that would power a new-generation Mac computers. The new announcement could take place in October as part of a second Apple event this fall. Windows 11 coming in October The Windows 11 rollout will begin on October 5 with the first wave of supported devices, with Microsoft promising to make the operating system available for e...