Apple Officially Launches the All-New iPhone 13

Apple has returned to its typical release calendar after a crazy 2020, and this time, the September event witness not only the unveiling of a new Apple Watch model but also the debut of the new-generation iPhone. Apple has therefore announced the new iPhone 13 today, and just as expected given all the leaks happening lately, most of the changes are happening under the hood. In other words, the design changes versus the iPhone 12 aren’t that substantial, and the new model is mostly about the hardware upgrades, starting with a new Bionic chip. Needless to say, Apple is praising the iPhone 13 for its performance boost, so the new model should be faster than the iPhone 12 thanks to the upgraded hardware on it. Apple announced four different models, namely iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Rumor has it this is the last year of the 5.4-inch iPhone mini, as Apple hasn’t been entirely pleased with how the iPhone 12 mini performed on the mar...