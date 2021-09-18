Here are all the best iPad trade in values after new iPad mini launch
Published
In case you missed it, the new iPad 9 and iPad mini have arrived, and while the iPad mini is definitely the more exciting of the two (and arguably the most exciting launch of the week), both are great upgrades for most! We’re always trying to keep you updated on all the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals every month, and here’s what we’re finding for trade in values for iPads in the wake of the announcement.
more…