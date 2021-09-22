Microsoft has officially announced the Surface Duo 2, and obviously, the new model comes with lots of improvements, including upgraded cameras, a new processor, and so much more. But in addition, the Duo also embraces a change that some users might not actually like. Last year, Apple started a trend that many criticized at first but which everybody eventually started using as well. The Cupertino-based tech giant gave up on the charger, removing this accessory from the box of new iPhones. As a result, everybody buying a new iPhone today is no longer getting a charger, but only a typical cable, pretty much because Apple says that anyone getting its smartphone should already have such an accessory around the house. Those who don’t, well… they have to buy a charger separately from Apple, and this obviously means some extra bucks or the Cupertino company. No Surface Duo charger The Surface Duo 2 seems to be following the same recipe, as Microsoft is...Full Article
Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 Doesn’t Come with a Charger in the Box Either
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Microsoft Officially Launches the Surface Duo 2 with Android 11
Microsoft has officially announced the all-new Surface Duo 2 dual-screen device running Android, and just as expected, the new..
Softpedia