LG’s 32-inch Ergo UltraFine 4K USB-C Monitor clamps to your desk at $547 (Save $150)

Amazon offers the LG 32UN880-B 32-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for *$546.99 shipped*. Delivering a new all-time low with $150 in savings from the usual $697 going rate, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention and an all-around rare price cut. Sporting a unique design that puts ergonomics at the forefront, the LG 32-inch Ergo lives up to its name by clamping to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 4K panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. I picked one of these up the first time it went on sale over the holidays, and have really been enjoying the monitor paired with my MacBook Pro. Rated 4.4/5 stars from B&H customers. Head below for more.



