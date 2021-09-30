Tidy up your home theater with this $5 soundbar mounting bracket (New low, 50% off)

The official Wali storefront at Amazon is offering its Soundbar Mount Bracket for *$5 Prime shipped* once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you love the audio improvement a soundbar offers, but don’t particularly enjoy the added clutter it can bring. Thankfully this handy mounting bracket is here to streamline things a bit without breaking the bank. It attaches to your television using VESA screws and then lets you affix the soundbar above or below the screen. I have personally been using this mount for several months now and have no complaints.



