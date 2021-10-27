Amazon bolsters Echo Frames lineup with new styles, hands-free texting for iOS, more

Earlier today, Amazon unveiled several new styles of Echo Frames. The releases include Quartz Gray and Pacific Blue, but there are also a couple of new Modern Tortoise variants as well. Each of the new designs come in the form of sunglasses or with lenses that filter blue light. They can also be purchased with clear lenses that allow you to benefit from having Alexa, even if you don’t usually wear glasses. As with styles that preceded today’s launch, clear lenses can easily be popped out and replaced with a prescription. New and existing Echo Frames users will also benefit from features packed into a free software update. Continue reading to learn more.



