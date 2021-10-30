The Most Anticipated Game Releases of November 2021

With a few exceptions, November 2021 will be a quiet month for gamers who limit themselves to high-profile titles. On the other hand, if you’re a Forza Horizon, Battlefield or Call of Duty fan, November is definitely your month. Until one of the biggest releases of the year, Call of Duty: Vanguard, we’re going to get several indie games that seem quite interesting. The month kicks off with an Early Access title, Giants Uprising, on November 2, followed by World War Z (Nintendo Switch), Tunche (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch), Demon Turf (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch), and Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View (PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch), all coming out on the same day. Time Loader is set for release on PC on November 3, while Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy is getting its PlayStation 4/5 release on November 4. As many of you probably know by now, Call of Duty: Vangu...