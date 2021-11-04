Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 from $23.50, Forza Horizon 4 $20, Aliens Fireteam $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 3 for *$24.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or on orders over $25 on Xbox One. Target has it down at the same price on PlayStation 5. RedCard holders can score it for *$23.74 shipped*. Regularly up to $40, these are some of the best prices we have tracked on the latest Hitman title and the lowest we can find. If you or someone you know is still looking to complete the modern trilogy, now’s your chance. Once again taking Agent 47 to a collection of exotic locations around the world, Hitman 3 has even more creative opportunities to take down your targets. The campaign will take players on a “globe-trotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations and will deliver a dramatic conclusion to the world of assassination Trilogy.” Then head below for more including Forza Horizon 4, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.



